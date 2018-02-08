Azerbaijan’s incumbent president Aliyev runs for office for 4th time

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan’s ruling party, the New Azerbaijan Party, nominated incumbent President Ilham Aliyev for the April 11 snap presidential elections in the country, APA reports.

A unanimous decision on nominating the incumbent president was made at the party’s 6th congress.

On February 5, Aliyev himself ordered to shift the October 17 election date to April 11.

The April 11 election will be the first after the country’s constitutional amendments, which in turn enabled Aliyev to run for office for the 4th time.

If the incumbent president wins the election, he will be president for a 7-year term, instead of the previous 5. In addition, the new amendments allow Aliyev to run for office without limitations.