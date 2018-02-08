Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Private posthumously awarded Combat Service medal by Artsakh president


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Artsakh Bako Sahakyan signed an order posthumously awarding Hayk Kalantaryan with the Combat Service Medal for bravery during defense of the country’s border, the president’s office said.

The 20 year old soldier was shot dead by Azerbaijani forces while on duty at a military position.




