Baroness Caroline Cox highly appreciates Armen Sarkissian’s diplomatic experience which will greatly contribute to Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Baroness Caroline Cox, member of the UK’s House of Lords, is extremely delighted by the exciting prospects of Armen Sarkissian who has been nominated by the Republican Party of Armenia as a candidate for the President of Armenia, Armenpress reports.

“It was many years ago I knew Dr. Sarkissian and his wife very well when he was very very ill here in London. I visited him many times. But now it’s wonderful to see Dr. Sarkissian so healthy, so vibrant and so full of energy. And I am absolutely delighted by the thought of what he can bring to people of Armenia with his diplomatic experience and his international connections”, Baroness Caroline Cox said in a video message.

She adds that it’s fantastic to see someone who was ill, but now is so healthy, vital and with such a wonderful contribution to make to Armenia, and the people of Armenia and Artsakh.