Criminal case launched on Azeri shooting of Private

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The military investigative committee launced a criminal case on the shooting of Private Hayk Kalantaryan by Azerbaijani forces.

The 20 year old soldier was shot at 13:50, February 7, by Azerbaijani forces while on duty in an unnamed military position. The soldier was hospitalized but succumbed to his wounds at 19:10.

The criminal case was launched on murder committed by ethnic, racial or religious hatred motives.