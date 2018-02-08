Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 February

Internet rights advocate John Perry Barlow dies at 70


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. Early internet rights advocate John Perry Barlow died on Wednesday at the age of 70, according to colleagues, CNN reports.

Barlow was cofounder of the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a nonprofit that advocates for civil liberties in the digital age. Barlow started the organization with Mitch Kapor and John Gilmore in 1990.

"It is no exaggeration to say that major parts of the Internet we all know and love today exist and thrive because of Barlow's vision and leadership," reads an obituary by EFF's executive director Cindy Cohn.

Barlow was also a lyricist for the Grateful Dead, helping write such songs as "Mexicali Blues." 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow

x
Most read of the week

14:25, 02.03.2018
Viewed 6082 times
US Congress prepares sanctions against Turkey

10:28, 02.02.2018
Viewed 3683 times
Armenian Genocide survivor Silvard Atajyan dies aged 105

09:55, 02.01.2018
Viewed 2525 times
Kurdish forces eliminate 15 Turkish soldiers, mercenaries in Afrin

20:18, 02.07.2018
Viewed 1700 times
President Sargsyan receives FIFA World Cup Trophy

15:00, 02.01.2018
Viewed 1663 times
PKK attacks military base in Hakkari, Turkey – 1 dead, 5 wounded





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration