Passenger flow increases by 9,1% in Armenian airports

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 8, ARMENPRESS. The passenger flow of Armenia’s two airports in January of 2018 amounted to 189177 people, which is an increase of 9,1% against January of 2017, the General Department of Civil Aviation told ARMENPRESS.

The passenger flow in Zvartnots airport in January of 2018 was 178301 people – 5,7% increase against the previous year’s indicator.

Cargo shipments comprised 892 tons.

In Gyumri’s Shirak airport the passenger flow comprised 10876 people in January, while the number was 4624 in the previous year’s same month.