Turkey continues killing children and women – says last Armenian living in Afrin

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Kurdish Mezopotamyaajansi.com news agency has referred to the last Armenian living in Syria’s Afrin – Harut Gevorg.

ARMENPRESS reports Harut Gevorg, 61, is from a family that survived the Armenian Genocide.

“In 1915 we were expelled here by Turkey. During the period of the genocide we went to Azaz, later to Aleppo and finally to Afrin. There were many Armenian families here, but now only I remain here. Some of those Armenians emigrated because of the war, but the majority was killed. Turkey, like during the genocide, kills women and children. It’s already 100 years Turkey continues its attacks”, Harut Gevorg told the agency.

The last Armenian in Afrin noted that Afrin was one of the few regions of Syria that had avoided war. He demanded Turkey to cease bloodshed.

“It’s enough. Do not shed blood, do not attack people. Afrin was the only place in Syria that witnessed no war. Why do you want to destroy this city that had become a shelter for people? We were expelled from our homes in Turkey and arrived here. Now they try to make us leave here. We demand those attacks and war to be ceased. Let everyone hears our voice, our call is addressed to all the people”, Harut Gevorg concluded.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.

According to UK-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, 68 civilians, including 21 children, have died as a result of Turkey's actions in Afrin.