Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-02-18

YEREVAN, 7 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.37 drams to 482.35 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.15 drams to 595.70 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 3.05 drams to 671.38 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price down by 18.26 drams to 20647.23 drams. Silver price down by 0.89 drams to 260.61 drams. Platinum price down by 112.23 drams to 15306.31 drams.