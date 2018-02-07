Investment programs worth 850 mln USD expected by PM implemented in Armenia

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister assures that the investments worth 830-840 million USD expected by him were implemented in Armenia, reports Armenpress.

During the Q&A session in the Parliament, the PM, in response to the question of Yelk faction MP Edmon Marukyan, said the data is already summed up and 856 million USD investments were made in Armenia 589 million USD out of which is from the private sector.

“Moreover, we have already summed up the data of the territorial administration ministry on the investments made in the provinces. Investments worth 190 billion AMD were made in the provinces which is not included in the 856 million USD investment”, the PM said.

Commenting on the MP’s view that Armenia expects investments mainly from Russia, but Russia is under the US sanctions, PM Karapetyan said investments are expected not only from Russia.

The Armenian PM noted that in 2017 the export from Armenia increased by 43.3% from which 19% to the EAEU states and the remaining to other countries. The import increased by 55.8% from which 19% from the EAEU states and the remaining from other countries.