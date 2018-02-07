Armen Sarkissian to meet with Tsarukyan faction MPs in coming days

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The meeting of Tsarukyan faction MPs with Armen Sarkissian, candidate for the President of Armenia nominated by the Republican Party, will be held in the coming days, Tsarukyan faction MP Iveta Tonoyan told reporters in the Parliament, reports Armenpress.

“As for the question whether Gagik Tsarukyan will attend the meeting or not, I urge everyone to allow us to make our own decision on who will take part in that meeting and in which format it will be held”, Tonoyan said.

She added that the meeting will be attended by the lawmakers of the Tsarukyan faction. She stated that a lot of issues concern the lawmakers.

Recently the Tsarukyan faction MPs had a working discussion led by faction head Gagik Tsarukyan dedicated to the faction’s working agenda. “In addition to other issues, we also discussed Armen Sarkissian’s candidacy. The lawmakers expressed their views and positions, but we will express our final position after the meeting with Armen Sarkissian”, she said.