Azerbaijani President receives OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs
14:00, 7 February, 2018
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on February 7 received OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA), as well as Personal Representative of the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office Andrzej Kasprzyk, APA reports.
During the meeting the current situation of the Nagorno Karabakh conflict and the prospects of negotiation process were discussed.
The Co-Chairs will visit Armenia on February 8 and then Artsakh.
