Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

SDF liberates village in Afrin form pro-Turkish militants


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have liberated Sheikh Khoruz, a village in Afrin, from pro-Turkish militants after heavy battles.

“The liberation operation began on February 4 and was completed in the evening of February 6,” SDF said in a statement.

SDF said that many militants were killed, and two were captured.

Mentioning they’ve captured a tank, the SDF said they discovered documents of Turkish soldiers inside.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration