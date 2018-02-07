SDF liberates village in Afrin form pro-Turkish militants

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) have liberated Sheikh Khoruz, a village in Afrin, from pro-Turkish militants after heavy battles.

“The liberation operation began on February 4 and was completed in the evening of February 6,” SDF said in a statement.

SDF said that many militants were killed, and two were captured.

Mentioning they’ve captured a tank, the SDF said they discovered documents of Turkish soldiers inside.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.