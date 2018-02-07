Eiffel Tower shut down for 2nd day amid snowfalls

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The most famous sightseeing location of France – the Eiffel Tower of Paris, remains closed for the 2nd day due to bad weather conditions.

The tower’s administration said on Twitter that it will remain closed at least until the evening.

An orange alert has been issued in Paris due to snowfalls.

Meteorologists say snowfalls will continue during today, but will decrease in intensity afterwards.