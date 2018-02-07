Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

UN Secretary General warns of possible ISIS, Al Qaeda unification threat


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. The Islamic State suffered a defeat in the battlefield and has lost over 90% of financing sources, but still poses a serious danger, UN Secretary General  António Guterres said in a report published on the organization’s website February 6.

He urged countries to maintain vigilance in the fight against terror and warned about the threat of a possible unification of ISIS and Al Qaeda in several regions.




