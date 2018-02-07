Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Trump establishes national vetting center for immigrants


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 7, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump on Tuesday ordered the establishment of a new National Vetting Center to focus on screening people who wish to come to the United States, like immigrants, refugees and other visitors, Fox News reports.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders said the center would work to identify people “who present a threat to national security, border security, homeland security, or public safety.”

“The federal government’s current vetting efforts are ad hoc, which impedes our ability to keep up with today’s threats,” Sanders said in a statement

The National Vetting Center will be housed within the Department of Homeland Security, the White House said.




