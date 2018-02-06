Artsakh can no longer be ignored, the international community must recognize it - Francois Rochebloine

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS/ARTSAKHPRESS. The France-Artsakh Friendship Circle has called on France to establish an open, direct and constructive dialogue with the democratically-elected authorities of the Republic of Artsakh.

The French friends of Artsakh expressed their confidence that nothing can prevent the establishment of ties between France and Artsakh. In this regard, the France-Artsakh Friendship Circle strictly condemns Azerbaijan's attempts to intervene in France's consular activities as well as to exert pressure on France to restrict the right to free movement of Artsakh citizens.

The Friendship Circle notes that such a practice by Azerbaijan is doomed to failure, and the consistent efforts aimed at strengthening the ties between the peoples of France and Artsakh will continue as an important factor for maintaining peace and stability in the South Caucasus.

The Friendship Circle considers that Azerbaijan tries to counter peace and cooperation by its isolation and confrontation policy which only deepens the problems in the region.

“Azerbaijan's attempts to impose its authoritarian standards on democratic France are really outrageous. I consider the restriction of the freedoms of Artsakh citizens unacceptable", said Chairman of the Friendship Circle Francois Rochebloine.

The France-Artsakh Friendship Circle recalls that Artsakh is a signatory to the May 1994 trilateral ceasefire agreement, and thus calls on France and other OSCE Minsk Group co-chair states to establish direct contacts with the authorities of Artsakh and to ensure to ensure impartiality in relations with Armenia, Azerbaijan and Artsakh.

"Ignoring of diplomatic relations with Artsakh is violation of the letter and spirit of the 1994 agreement", said François Rochebloine”. In conclusion, he said, "This is also unrealistic, because the conflict resolution cannot have any prospect without taking into account the will of the people of Artsakh".

The Friendship Circle emphasizes that Artsakh has become a viable and responsible democracy, noting that this state can no longer be ignored, and the international community must recognize it.