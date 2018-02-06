Armenian-Swiss economic relations to activate during upcoming years –RTS

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Swiss public broadcasting Radio Television Suisse has prepared a report on the visit of the Swiss parliamentary and business delegations to Armenia. ARMENPRESS reports Armenian Trade Representative in Switzerland Hayk Hovhannisyan told RTS that Armenia can be interesting for Swiss businessmen due to its membership to the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and active economic relations with Russia.

Hovhannisyan noted that Armenia’s membership to the EAEU creates opportunities to freely export goods and services to a 180-million strong market.

“The economic relations between Armenia and Switzerland will activate during the upcoming years. The delegation of Swiss businessmen is accompanied by the parliamentary delegation, who are already in Armenia. Switzerland is among top 10 trade partners of the Caucasian state striving for modernization”, says the report.