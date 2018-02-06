It’s a pleasure to see the progress of the friendly country – President of Swiss National Council meets with Armenian FM

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian met on February 6 with the delegation led by the President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation Dominique de Buman, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia.

Congratulating Dominique de Buman on assuming the high post in November, 2017, FM Nalbanadian expressed gratitude for his constant efforts aimed at strengthening Armenian-Swiss relations. Edward Nalbandian assessed symbolic the fact that the Heads of the parliamentary friendship groups of Armenia and Switzerland, Ara Babloyan and Dominique de Buman, have been elected presidents of parliaments.

Thanking for the warm reception, Dominique de Buman noted that this is his 5th visit to Armenia and it’s a pleasure to see the progress of the friendly country. He added that the fact that the President of the National Council of Switzerland pays his first official visit to Armenia shows the interest of the Swiss side to deepen and further expand interstate relations.

During the meeting the sides discusses issues of Armenian-Swiss bilateral agenda, including the expansion of trade and economic relations and effective cooperation in international organizations.

Edward Nalbandian and Dominique de Buman noted with satisfaction that productive partnership has been established between the two parliaments, highlighting the activities of the friendship groups.

The interlocutors exchanged ideas over the preparatory works of the Francophonie summit to be held in Yerevan this year. Dominique de Buman wished success in the organization of the summit.

The Armenian Foreign Minister presented the latest developments over Nagorno Karabakh conflict settlement process to the delegation led by the President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation, as well as the joint efforts of Armenia and the OSCE Minsk Group Co-chair countries aimed at an exclusively peaceful settlement of the conflict.