Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 06-02-18
YEREVAN, 6 FEBUARY, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 6 February, USD exchange rate up by 0.40 drams to 481.98 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 2.15 drams to 597.85 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate down by 0.08 drams to 8.44 drams. GBP exchange rate down by 5.27 drams to 674.43 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 55.09 drams to 20665.49 drams. Silver price down by 3.80 drams to 261.5 drams. Platinum price down by 18.17 drams to 15418.54 drams.
