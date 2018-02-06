Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Armenia flag officially raised at PyeongChang Winter Olympics


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian flag has been officially raised at the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the National Olympic Committee told ARMENPRESS.

The Armenian delegation arrived in the South Korean city on February 5.

The mayor of the Olympic village greeted the Armenian delegation.

Gagik Bolshikyan, head and commissioner of the Armenian delegation, and the Olympic Village mayor exchanged souvenirs, which was followed by the flag raising ceremony.

Three skiers are representing Armenia at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

 




