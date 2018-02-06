OSCE MG Co-Chairs to discuss installation of investigative mechanisms during Artsakh visit – Davit Babayan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. During the visit of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs to Stepanakert a meeting is scheduled with President of Artsakh, Davit Babayan, Artsakh President’s spokesperson, told Armenpress.

He said during such visits the Co-Chairs usually have a chance to meet with other high-ranking officials, including the foreign minister, parliament speaker and the defense minister.

“A wide range of issues will be discussed. The ongoing issues, as well as those relating to the conflict settlement will be touched upon. As the main emphasis is put on the installation of investigative mechanisms for the ceasefire violations on the border, discovery of ceasefire violations, it’s normal that a special focus will be paid on these issues”, Davit Babayan said.

He stated that Artsakh attaches importance to any such visit. It is expected the discussion of these issues will contribute to the conflict settlement process, as well as maintenance of stability and peace in the region.

OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov (Russia), Stephane Visconti (France) and Andrew Schofer (USA) will visit Armenia on February 8-9. They will also visit Artsakh. Before visiting Armenia the Co-Chairs will visit Azerbaijan.