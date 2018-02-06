President of Swiss National Council pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The delegation of Dominique de Buman - President of the National Council of Switzerland (lower house of the parliament), visited the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on February 6, the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute told Armenpress.

The delegation members were accompanied by Swiss Ambassador to Armenia Lukas Gasser and member of the Armenian Parliament Shirak Torosyan.

The Swiss delegation was received by acting director of the Museum-Institute Gevorg Vardanyan who introduced them on the history of construction and symbolic meaning of the Memorial.

Dominique de Buman laid flowers at the Eternal Flame and paid tribute to the memory of the innocent victims with a moment of silence.

The delegation members also visited the Museum-Institute, got acquainted with the exhibits.

Dominique de Buman left a note in the Honorary Guest Book, where he said he is impressed by the visit to the Armenian Genocide Memorial and Museum-Institute, is proud of the Armenian Genocide recognition bill adopted by the Swiss National Council on December 16, 2003.