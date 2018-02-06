US President nominates Patrick Hovakimian to high post at Justice Department

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. US President Donald Trump nominated Patrick Hovakimian’s candidacy for the position of a member of the Foreign Claims Settlement Commission at the Department of Justice, Armenpress reports citing the White House website.

The proposal was submitted to the Senate for discussion. If the proposal is approved, Patrick Hovakimian will assume the post until September 30, 2020.

Patrick Hovakimian serves as an Assistant US Attorney for the Southern District of California. He investigates corruption and white-collar crimes.