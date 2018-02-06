Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   7 February

Lyceum explosion kills 1, wounds 4 in Turkey


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. An explosion took place in a lyceum in the Izmir Province of Turkey, Hurriyet reported.

According to the newspaper, one person was killed and 4 others injured in the blast.

A fire broke out after the explosion.




