Lyceum explosion kills 1, wounds 4 in Turkey
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. An explosion took place in a lyceum in the Izmir Province of Turkey, Hurriyet reported.
According to the newspaper, one person was killed and 4 others injured in the blast.
A fire broke out after the explosion.
