ARMENPRESS to expand cooperation with Lebanon’s national news agency

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. ARMENPRESS - Armenia’s state news agency, and Lebanon’s National News Agency (NNA) are willing to strengthen cooperation in the media sector.

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan and NNA director Laure Sleiman held a meeting in Beirut to discuss further cooperation.

Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon H.E. Samvel Mkrtchyan also participated in the meeting.

The Ambassador stressed that a new launch of cooperation has been initiated with the Lebanese national news agency at the meeting.

“We hope that soon we will sign a memorandum of understanding where the principles and format of cooperation between NNA and ARMENPRESS will be underlined. We believe that this memorandum is important in terms of transferring news from one news agency to another, which in turn will enable to show developments not only in Lebanon and Armenia, but also in the Middle East and Caucasus and beyond”, the Ambassador said.

He expressed conviction that this cooperation will very soon be established on the highest level.

“We are planning to strengthen cooperation in a continuous manner, namely for the benefit of the Armenian community, which is entitled to be better and more accurately be informed on latest developments”, the Ambassador added.

ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan emphasized the importance of media cooperation.

“I and my team always devote our work and ideas to reporting and the future of news agencies. One of the key messages from us to our partners is that cooperation between national news agencies is one of the cornerstones of a better and successful news industry. News agencies are the biggest suppliers of news in the entire world in present days”, Mr. Ananyan said.

Mr. Ananyan stressed the significance of cooperation with Lebanese colleagues, taking into account the historic and current relations between Armenia and Lebanon, as well as the relations between the peoples of both countries.

“Armenpress is the only news agency in Armenia which reports news also in Arabic. We intend to expand this department in the future. Cooperation with our Lebanese colleague will encourage us even more to speed up actions in this direction”, Mr. Ananyan said.

NNA also reported a wide coverage of the meeting and cooperation with ARMENPRESS.