32 infected security guards prompt quarantine of 1200 at PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Some security agents in charge for the PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games have been infected with norovirus, forcing organizers to quarantine about 1200 security guards and replace them with soldiers, Korea Times reports.

The organizing committee confirmed that 32 guards contracted the virus, also known as the winter vomiting bug, while nine others were suspected of having it.

Norovirus, sometimes referred to as the winter vomiting bug, is the most common cause of gastroenteritis. Infection is characterized by diarrhea, vomiting, and stomach pain. Blood is not usually present. Fever or headaches may also occur. This usually develops 12 to 48 hours after being exposed.