Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

Armenian wrestlers win 4 gold medals in Moldova Int’l Championship


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Freestyle Wrestling Youth Team of Armenia has won 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals in an International Championship in Moldova, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

156 wrestlers from Armenia, Ukraine, Germany, Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Macedonia and Romania were participating in the event.

Razmik Papikyan, Vazgen Tevanyan, Arman Andreasyan and Davit Gevorgyan won gold.

Gegham Galstyan, Hovhannes Maghakyan captured silver, and Arman Avagyan won bronze.

 




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration