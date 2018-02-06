Armenian wrestlers win 4 gold medals in Moldova Int’l Championship

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. The Freestyle Wrestling Youth Team of Armenia has won 4 gold, 2 silver and 1 bronze medals in an International Championship in Moldova, the National Olympic Committee of Armenia told ARMENPRESS.

156 wrestlers from Armenia, Ukraine, Germany, Belarus, Moldova, Russia, Macedonia and Romania were participating in the event.

Razmik Papikyan, Vazgen Tevanyan, Arman Andreasyan and Davit Gevorgyan won gold.

Gegham Galstyan, Hovhannes Maghakyan captured silver, and Arman Avagyan won bronze.