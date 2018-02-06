Gyumri college staff accused of bribery, misconduct

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. A new criminal case has been launched in the prosecution of Shirak province on abuse of power and misconduct of the Gyumri State College staff, the prosecution said.

It was revealed that a couple from Russia had bribed college staff to enroll their unqualified daughter to the college.

Back in October of 2017, the employee who took the bribe was charged and detained.

The investigation also revealed that other staff members of the college have issued diplomas to students who didn’t even attend lectures.

As the investigation went deeper, the prosecution launched a new case and the investigative committee of Shirak is currently probing it.