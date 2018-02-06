US Vice President doesn’t rule out meeting North Korea delegation in Pyeongchang Olympics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. US Vice President Mike Pence doesn’t rule out a possible meeting with North Korea officials during his upcoming visit to South Korea. Pence said, however, he hasn’t made an offer to hold such meeting.

“In terms of any partnership with the North Korean delegation, I didn’t propose such meeting”, Pence said during a press briefing in an Alaska military base.

“But let’s see what happens”, he added.

The White House earlier said that Vice President Pence will lead the US delegation at the inauguration of the Winter Olympics in South Korea.