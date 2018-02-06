Armenian skier vows adequate representation at Winter Olympics

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. In only a few days the 2018 Winter Olympics will kick off in Pyeongchang , South Korea.

This year, Armenia is represented at the event by only three athletes.

One of the Armenian athletes is skier Ashot Karapetyan from Tsakhkadzor.

In an interview with ARMENPRESS, Karapetyan said he began learning how to ski from the age of 3, and took it up more professionally at 10.

“I am skiing for more than 8 years. I learned it from my father, he was my first teacher. He is also a skier”, he says.

Ashot, 18, only recently competed at the Championship of Armenia. “I am certainly satisfied with my results. I was able to win the Championship”, he said, adding that he was unable to take part in international tournaments due to visa issues.

Speaking about the upcoming Olympics, Karapetyan said he wants to honorably represent his country at the event.

“I know and I realize that it isn’t the medal that I am going to struggle for, but I want to tell about our country to many [people]. My opponents are far more experiences, they are older, and I can’t compete for medals with them equally. I have to present myself good”, he said.

He said he feels great responsibility. “Responsibility is in the fact that I am going to try not to capture medals, but adequately represent Armenia”.

Full interview available in Armenian.

By Varvara Hayrapetyan