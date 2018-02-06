LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 05-02-18

LONDON, FEBUARY 6, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 5 february:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.08% to $2203.00, copper price down by 0.21% to $7095.00, lead price down by 0.23% to $2650.00, nickel price down by 1.77% to $13585.00, tin price up by 0.32% to $21630.00, zinc price down by 0.23% to $3519.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $81000.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.