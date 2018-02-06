Armenia’s Ambassador, ARMENPRESS boss visit Beirut-based Aztag Daily HQ

BEIRUT, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Ambassador to Lebanon H.E. Samvel Mkrtchyan and ARMENPRESS director Aram Ananyan visited the Beirut-based Aztag Daily headquarters.

During the visit issues of the Armenian information sector were discussed, as well as the possibilities of organizing a united event, an exhibition and conference, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia.

Mr. Ananyan is on a visit to Beirut to participate in the events marking the 80th anniversary of Zartonk Daily.