Armenian National Assembly Speaker, Swiss National Council President attend opening of new factory of “Avan Salt Plant”

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia Ara Babloyan and Swiss National Council President Dominique de Buman attended on February 5 the opening of new factory of “Avan Salt Plant” in Yerevan.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the National Assembly of Armenia, the project was implemented by the joint efforts of Armenia and Switzerland. The German side has also made some contribution.

Ara Babloyan and Dominique de Buman toured in the newly opened factory, got acquainted with the working process and conditions.

The Speaker of the National Assembly of Armenia congratulated on another successful Armenian-Swiss joint project, and noted that it’s another clear demonstration of developing relations between the two states and activation of business relations.

“The participation of our Swiss partners in the economic life of Armenia shows that there are favorable conditions in our country for doing business”, Babloyan said, adding that the Armenian-Swiss business forum in Armenia will give new impetus to future cooperation.

The President of the National Council of the Swiss Confederation thanked on behalf of his delegation for the successful implementation of the Armenian-Swiss joint project.

Following the opening ceremony of “Avan Salt Plant” Dominique de Buman participated in Armenian-Swiss business forum.