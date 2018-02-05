Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   6 February

iPhone X users report incoming call problems


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Numerous iPhone X users have reported complaints on incoming calls on the latest Apple device, Financial Times reported.

Hundreds of users have said that the display of the device is several seconds slow and behind from showing the incoming call information, although the ringing can be heard. Users are thus unable to answer the call.

Apple said they are studying the problem.




