President Sargsyan congratulates Cypriot counterpart Anastasiades on re-election

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan congratulated the President of Cyprus Nicos Anastasiades on being re-elected, the President’s Office said.

In a telegram sent on February 5 to his Cypriot counterpart, President Sargsyan wished Anastasiades health and successes in the implementation of the high mission of the president.

“Armenia highly appreciated the continuous strenghening of Armenian-Cypriot intergovernmental relations, based on identical values and mutual warm ties of our peoples, both in bilateral and multilateral formats. Certainly, high level mutual visits and active political dialogue contribute to this, which are a good tradition between our countries. I am sure that we will continue to work in the same spirit and advance the mutually beneficial cooperation for the benefit of our countries and peoples”, President Sargsyan said in the telegram.