Iranian foreign ministry urges Turkey to stop interference in Syria
YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Turkish leadership should revise its interference in Syria, the Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Bahram Qasemi said, TASS reports.
“The Turkish government should revise its intervention in Syria”, Qasemi said, adding that “the consultations between Iran, Russia and Turkey on Syria continue”.
On January 20 the Turkish armed forces launched military operations in Syria’s Afrin.
