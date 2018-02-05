Alcohol causes seven types of cancer - WHO

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning on how alcohol use can cause certain cancer diseases. The article was dedicated to World Cancer Day – February 4.

WHO mentioned that scientists had earlier discovered that alcohol intake can cause at least seven types of cancer.

WHO says the main cancer causing threat in alcohol is ethanol – which destroys the cells in the body and increases the danger of causing tumors.

Simultaneous tobacco and alcohol use increases the risk of cancer several times.

WHO mentioned that there is low awareness in the public about the connection between cancer and alcohol use.