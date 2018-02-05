Aliyev orders snap presidential election in Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijani president Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to hold snap elections in the country, Trend reports.

The early presidential election will be held April 11.

Aliyev’s term in office ends in 2018, and the elections were planned for October 17, with Aliyev once again being the candidate from the ruling party.

It is still unknown why Aliyev decided to hold snap elections.