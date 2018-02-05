Iran sentences Sweden scientist to death

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The Supreme Court of Iran has confirmed the death sentence for Ahmadreza Djalali – the ethnic Iranian scientist who holds Swede citizenship and is a lecturer in the Free Flemish University of Brussels, VTM Nieuws reports.

Djalali was arrested in 2016 for espionage charges. He was accused of working for Israel’s Mossad.

Acording to Iran, Djalali is also responsible for the death of two Iranian officials in the country’s nuclear program, who were killed with car bombs.

He was sentenced to death in October of 2017, by a court which was recognized as illegal by the UN.

The UN demanded Iran to cancel the sentence and release the scientist.