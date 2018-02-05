Afrin authorities call on int’l community to stop Turkish offensive

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 5, ARMENPRESS. The local authorities of Afrin, Syria have called on international organizations and countries to stop Turkey’s actions in their territory, Deutsche Welle Turkey reports.

Afrin authorities called on the US, the EU and the UN Security Council, as well as the global anti-ISIS coalition to “immediately stop Turkey’s offensive”.

Until now, the Turkish military has announced it has lost 9 soldiers, but the Kurdish side claims the actual number to be much higher.

According to a UK based Syrian Center of Human Rights Studies, 68 civilians, including 21 children have been killed as a result of the Turkish intervention.

Syria condemned Turkish actions, mentioning that Afrin is an inseparable part of the country.

In January 2018, the Turkish military began an operation in the Kurdish-majority Afrin Canton and the Tel Rifaat Area of Shahba Canton in Northern Syria. Turkey code-named the operation as Operation Olive Branch. In the pretext of fighting terror, Turkey is actually targeting the Kurdish population.