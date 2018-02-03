President visits oncology center, tours new hotel facilities in Yerevan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. A day ahead of World Cancer Day – Armenia’s President Serzh Sargsyan visited the Fanarjyan National Oncology Center in Yerevan.

The President toured the renovated departments of chemotherapy and reviewed the treatment conditions, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

The President was briefed on the innovations and structural changes of the center – the hospital is equipped with an e-healthcare system, separate reception and testing facilities.

Armen Tananyan, director of the center, briefed the president on the main directions of the facility’s activities and upcoming re-equipment works for 2018.

President Sargsyan expressed readiness to support programs of further development of the center.

In another visit, the President viewed the development process of the capital’s hotel sector.

The President visited the Ibis Yerevan Center and Golden palace Boutique Hotel of Yerevan and got acquainted with the investments, jobs and services of the facilities.

Ibis Hotel executives told the President they hosted nearly 19000 visitors from 80 countries in 2017, and they expect 25% growth for 2018.

Nearly 15 million USD was invested in the Golden Palace Boutique Hotel, which was opened in 2018.