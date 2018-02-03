France FM-led delegation to arrive in Armenia for First Republic, May battle celebrations

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Exhibitions, lectures, concerts, discussions – numerous events are planned in France on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of the First Republic of Armenia and the May Battles.

Murad Papazyan, co-chair of the Coordination Council of Armenian Organizations of France (CCAF) told a press conference that the events will be held nationwide – in various cities.

“This year is significant for Armenia, it is the 100th anniversary of two important events. It is a very good occasion to carry out information work in order for the international community to be informed about these important chapters of our history, how the Armenian people were able to create statehood in 1918, after the 1915 genocide”, he said.

He said the CCAF will actively participate in upcoming events in Armenia as wlel.

In the end of May, an official delegation from France, led by the minister of foreign affairs, will arrive in Armenia on this occasion.