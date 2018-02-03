Former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Dennis Edwards, who became a lead singer of the Motown hitmakers the Temptations in 1968, has died aged 74, New York Times reported.

The band won Grammy Awards for the songs “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Cloud Nine.”

The singer died on Thursday in Chicago, USA.

His death, in a hospital, was confirmed on Friday by Rosiland Triche Roberts, one of his booking agents. She did not specify the cause.