Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   3 February

Former Temptations lead singer Dennis Edwards dead at 74


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Dennis Edwards, who became a lead singer of the Motown hitmakers the Temptations in 1968, has died aged 74, New York Times reported.

The band won Grammy Awards for the songs “Papa Was a Rollin’ Stone” and “Cloud Nine.”

The singer died on Thursday in Chicago, USA.

His death, in a hospital, was confirmed on Friday by Rosiland Triche Roberts, one of his booking agents. She did not specify the cause.




Մրցույթ

«Մեկ անգամ Հայաստանում»
Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow





About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 11 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration