Relative calm in Artsakh line of contact over past week

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. The tactical-strategic situation in the Artsakh-Azerbaijan line of contact has been relatively calm from January 28 to February 3, the ministry of defense of Artsakh told ARMENPRESS.

In a statement, the ministry said that Azerbaijani forces violated the ceasefire nearly 150 times during the abovementioned period. Azerbaijan fired more than 1500 rounds at positions of Artsakh.

“The Defense Army mainly refrained from taking countermeasures and took necessary steps to reliably organize the defense of military positions”, the statement said.