Pixar to create animated movie on FC Barcelona


YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Pixar studios is planning to create an animated movie with FC Barcelona football players in the lead roles, La Jugada Financiera reported.

The report says the Catalonians are currently in talks with the American directors.

Barcelona managers have already contacted Pixar for initial negotiations.




