FC Banants Armen Ghukasyan to play for Belarus’ Gorodeya

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 3, ARMENPRESS. Armenian football player Ghukas Poghosyan from Yerevan’s Banants F.C. will continue his career in Belarus.

The football club announced that Poghosyan will play for F.C. Gorodeya of the Belarusian Premier League.

The Armenian midfielder used to play for Yerevan’s Pyunik F.C, and Gyumri’s Shirak F.C.