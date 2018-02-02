Newly appointed Ambassador of Mexico delivers credentials to President Sargsyan

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the United Mexican State to the Republic of Armenia Norma Pensado Moreno (residence in Moscow) delivered her credentials to President Sargsyan on February 2.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, congratulating the Ambassador on the appointment, the President of the Republic hoped that by her vigorous and productive activities she will foster the strengthening and development of Armenia-Mexico relations. President Sargsyan noted that despite the geographical distance between the two states, Armenia is greatly interested in deepening friendly relations and expansion of cooperation in all the spheres of mutual interest. The President noted that during the 26 years since the establishment of the diplomatic relations between the two states the huge potential of interstate relations has not been fully utilized. Anyway, according to the President of Armenia, the some activation of Armenian-Mexican relations recorded in the recent years is promising.

Ambassador Norma Pensado Moreno thanked the President for the reception and noted that she plans to actively work and develop the relations of the two countries in political, economic, cultural, educational spheres, as well as other spheres of mutual interest. The Ambassador noted that Armenia and Mexico share many principles and values, including human rights protection and development of democracy.

The sides referred to the cooperation between the two countries in international organizations.

The Armenian President and the Mexican Ambassador highlighted the role of the Armenian community in Mexico, which, despite being a relatively small community, has an important role in the development of bilateral relations.