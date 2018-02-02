President Sargsyan holds consultation with PSRC members

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan on February 2 held a consultation with the members of the Public Services Regulatory Commission (PSRC), the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

At the beginning of the meeting the President said this consultation is associated with the fact that based on the results of the Constitutional changes the PSRC becomes an autonomous agency over which the new law has already been adopted, the status of the Commission and the requirements presented to its members have changed. The President asked the meeting participants what problems emerged during this period, how the changes affected the Commission’s ongoing activity and what should be done to further improve the quality of services provided to the public.

PSRC President Robert Nazaryan presented the works of the recent years conducted by the Commission according to the sectors and the main activity directions for 2018. In particular, he presented the Commission’s 2016-2017 works done in improving the legislative field, gradually liberalizing the energy market and promoting inter-state trade, improving the regulation mechanisms, discussing tariff policy, investment programs, application of consumers, as well as the activity of cooperation with the Artsakh Republic and international cooperation.

The PSRC President said the reporting and financing regulations aimed at increasing the independence of the Commission were amended, the regulations for the protection of consumer interests were defined.

As for the works on gradual liberalization of the energy market and promotion of inter-state trade, it was reported that the Commission, guided by the leading international experience, as well as by the regulations aimed at creating an EAEU single energy market, implemented a number of actions without legislative changes. The Commission President informed that the reforms on this path were accompanied by revising the Law on Energy conditioned by the necessity of legislative changes.

Robert Nazaryan also presented the works carried out in improving the regulation mechanisms in energy, water and electronic communication and the tariff policy.

At the end of the consultation President Serzh Sargsyan said Armenia’s participation in different integration processes gives new impetus and quality to the activity of economic entities engaged in the public services field and tasked the Commission to react to the programs aimed at Armenia’s economic development and progress. The President urged not to be satisfied with what has been achieved and continue acquiring the best international experience, always improve and harmonize the public services regulation tools and mechanisms in accordance with the contemporary demands.

The President said it’s necessary to specify the legal field of mutual relations of the regulating companies, to increase the protection level of consumer interests and their direct engagement in the regulation process.

Serzh Sargsyan also attached importance to making the Commission best recognizable to the public by strengthening the trust towards the structure.





