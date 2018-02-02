Armenian Prime Minister, Uzbek counterpart hold private meeting in Almaty

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan had a private meeting with Uzbekistan’s Prime Minister Abdulla Aripov on the sidelines of the Digital Agenda in the Era of Globalization conference on Almaty.

The prime ministers discussed issues of enhancing commercial ties between the two countries.

Both sides stressed the importance of establishing business ties and implementation of steps for boosting partnership in sectors of mutual interest.

The sides also discussed several other issues of mutual interest.