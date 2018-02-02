Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of Syrian Parliament included in ‘Committee Discussing the Constitution’

YEREVAN, FEBRUARY 2, ARMENPRESS. Ethnic Armenian lawmaker of the Syrian Parliament Nora Arisian considers the Sochi Congress on Syria an important step. She participated in the Congress as a chair of the Syria-Armenia parliamentary friendship group.

“I think the Sochi Congress was very important as it took place at the time when victories against terrorism were recorded in Syria. The Sochi Congress proved that the political process in Syria starts and continues by the Syrian leadership without foreign interference”, the Armenian lawmaker told Armenpress.

She informed that she is also a member of the ‘Committee Discussing the Constitution’ which was formed based on the Congress results. The Committee consists of 150 members. “The statement released at the end of the Congress reveals that Syrians are mostly attached to the national principles and Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”, Nora Arisian said.

The Syrian National Dialogue Congress was held in Sochi in late January.